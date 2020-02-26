U of M Pom Squad alumni show they still have the right stuff

Memphis, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The U of M Tiger’s Pom Squad has quite a legacy dating back to 1975. They have fourteen (14) national titles. And they are still going strong. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Every 5 years, you’ll see U of M’s Pom Squad alumni performing during halftime at a Tiger’s basketball game. And it was no different this past Saturday.

Eighty-five (85) alums hit the court for the halftime show between the Tigers and Houston. Some of them have been at it since the 1970s.

“There are girls ranging from 1975 to 2019, so 5 decades of Memphis pom girls on the court,” said U of M Alum Engagement Officer Marina Carrier.

Marina Carrier tells us why this is a big deal.

“They keep the fans alive. They keep them engaged in what’s going on. They keep them riled up, which is supporting the players that are on the court,” said Carrier.

Cheri Robinson is the first known coach of the Memphis Pom Squad. She was a member of the squad while a student at the University of Memphis and coached for twenty-nine (29) years until her retirement in 2004. She is known as the coach that started the dynasty.

“She took the team to win ten (10) national championships,” said Carrier.

So, what’s next for the pom squad? Marina says simply supporting each other.

“This is a sisterhood. There is a bond like none other. You go through so many ups and downs with college and life. I think it shows how strong this team is,” said Carrier.

By the way, the 1992 pom squad was inducted into the 1993 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as “Team of the Year.”