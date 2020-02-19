“Welcome Bluff City Baby” to the wonderful world of books

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Methodist South Hospital has started a new pilot program. They’re partnering with Urban Child Institute and Read 901 to provide a backpack full of early reading materials to every new baby’s family. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

‘Welcome Bluff City Baby‘ Royalty Hawkins. When we met little Royalty she was just two-days-old, and doing what babies do – sleeping.

But at just two-days-old, Royalty has already been introduced to books thanks to “Bluff City Baby.”

“With babies it’s just exposing them to the positivity of books and the excitement of new adventures that you can find inside a book and really the bonding with the parent,” says Katherine Bryan, Urban Child Institution Program Officer.

It’s part of Urban Child Institute’s TTRP program.

That stands for Touch…

“That time touching and sitting on a lap and really feeling safe and loved and comforted,” says Bryan.

Talk…

“The baby says ooh, and you say ooh are you talking to me.”

Read…

“Exposing children from the very beginning to the fun of books and the positive things that can come out of taking a book in your hands and sharing some time with them.”

And play…

“Play – it just stimulates the brain,” says Bryan.

As part of the program, new moms get a backpack filled with a ‘Read to Me’ onesie, ‘Bluff City Baby’ bib, diapers, books, and a census form to log baby’s new existence.

“I like the books,” says Tiffany Hawkins, Royalty’s Mother.

And while it will be years before baby Royalty begins to read independently, her mom says she started engaging in brain development activities even before she was born.

“I was reading to her and singing to her while she was in my belly,” says Hawkins.

Urban Child Institute officials agree. Reading lays the foundation for a baby’s future language skills and healthy social emotional development.

The hope is to expand this program to other birthing centers in the city.

If you’d like to know more about the Welcome Bluff City Baby program, CLICK HERE.