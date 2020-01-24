Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis teams up with FedEx for school supply drive for local students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis teamed up with FedEx Friday for their annual school supply drive.

They filled nearly a thousand backpacks with school supplies for students at Booker T. Washington High School and Larose Elementary School.

This is the fourth year for the school supply drive, and organizers say it’s making a big difference.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen an increase in the grades success, graduation rates. Having these supplies, not just school supplies but other needs that really help them feel like they have what they need to thrive and learn,” said Ruby Bright, President and CEO of the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

The two schools were picked because they are in one of the poorest zip codes in the city.