Local Health Alert: Dietitians warn against trendy ‘Intermittent Fasting’, citing health risks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – You know what they say, “everything old becomes new again,” when it comes to dieting, that much is true.

Fasting has been around for centuries, and now “Intermittent Fasting” is the latest fad diet geared toward weight loss.

There are two main options: alternate-day fasting, and time-restricted feeding.

Alternate-day refers to only eating five days out of a full week.

Jennifer Presson is a registered dietitian at Saint Francis Hospital in East Memphis.

She says there are”two days out of the week of total starvation. You can have water, but you can’t have any form of sugar, fat, carbohydrates. You are to eat nothing on those days other than water.”

She also says,”It’s definitely not the type of fasting that we recommend.”

Time-restricted feeding requires 16 hours of not eating, followed by an eight-hour feeding time.

Many have gone on the record to say it works, that it really causes weight loss, backing up those claims with research.

Presson said, “A lot of these ‘studies’ that are pro-intermittent fasting are conducted on males.”

In one study, those males were aged 25-35, had normal weights, were under an intense nutritional supplement routine, and had no known health issues leading to promising results, results that reflected data in favor of fasting.

Presson says that while studies support it, there are several groups of people that should not try it. These include anyone diagnosed with diabetes, people who take medication for heart disease or hypertension, women looking to become pregnant, and elderly people.