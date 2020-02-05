10 children have died from the flu in Tennessee this season

According to the latest numbers, more than 41,000 cases of the flu have been reported across Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said 10 children have died from the flu so far this season.

That number includes six in the East Grand Division, three in the Middle Grand Division and one in the West Grand Division.

According to the latest numbers, more than 41,000 cases of the flu have been reported across Tennessee.

Tennessee continues to see widespread flu activity, according to the CDC’s most recent report. The CDC estimates there have been at least 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths from the flu this season.

Experts say the best way to avoid getting the flu is by getting the flu shot and washing your hands often. They say you should wash them long enough to kill the virus. It helps to sing the entire alphabet song while you scrub, before rinsing your hands with hot water.