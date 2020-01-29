325 students absent from West Collierville Middle School Tuesday, 250-275 may have flu or flu symptoms

UPDATE 1/29/2020 – Collierville School leaders say West Collierville Middle School will close for the remainder of the week due to flu and flu-like illnesses in the school. All students and staff are asked to remain home January 30th and 31st.

All other schools and offices with Collierville Schools will be open Thursday and Friday.

—————————————

NEWS RELEASE JANUARY 28, 2020, FROM COLLIERVILLE SCHOOLS:

325 of 1285 enrolled students at West Collierville Middle School (WCMS) were reported absent this morning. While it is not possible to confirm the exact number of these absences resulting from the flu, typical daily absenteeism at WCMS is 50 students. It is likely accurate, therefore, to attribute 250-275 of these absences to flu or flu symptoms.

Collierville Schools has been in communication with professionals at the Shelby County Health Department who have advised against the closing of school which, historically, “has not shown to be effective at containing illness.” They instead recommend adherence to the prevention guidelines published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), specifically:

Teachers/staff should remind students to wash hands frequently. Students exhibiting signs of illness, including—but not limited to—runny nose, cough, fever, lethargy, etc. should be sent home. An early dose of anti-viral medication can lessen the length and severity of the flu. Students should refrain from returning to school until they are fever-free, with no medication, for 24 hours.

In accordance with this advice, Collierville Schools would consider school closure only in the event that a shortage of faculty and staff made safe supervision of students impossible. At this time, the district’s substitute teacher pool is adequate to cover all faculty absences at our nine schools, including WCMS.