Aerial Yoga offers unique health benefits & increases blood flow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Karen Wilder Fitness and Salt Spa in East Memphis is one of the few places in the city that offers Aerial Yoga.

It’s a modern adaptation of an ancient practice where you are suspended from the ceiling held up by a hammock.

Owner Karen Wilder says this form of exercise provides specific health benefits that you wouldn’t usually get from traditional yoga. Some of the benefits include balance, cardio, core strength, flexibility, and focus, and she says hanging upside down is good for you.

Wilder said, “Not only do you get fresh blood supply to the brain, but also you are increasing all of the functions of your circulatory system.”

Good Day Memphis Anchor Kelsie Cairns tried some of the exercises. She learned some basic moves, like the core-burning Monkey pose and the Mermaid pose, where your legs form a fishtail.

While it looks like a fun way to burn calories and increase blood flow, there are certain people who should not do it.

Wilder said, “It would not be good for someone who has high blood pressure, low blood pressure, and heart disease.”

She also says pregnant women and those with hyperglycemia are not candidates.

Remember talk to your doctor before trying any new workout.