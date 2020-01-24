Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

Low-dose aspirin has already been proven to benefit patients prone to heart attacks, but the small pill could also help babies start life healthier.

A new study found women given aspirin during their pregnancies were more likely to deliver full-term babies.

Low-dose aspirin also helped cut down on the number of still-births and newborn deaths. Researchers looked at first time moms carrying single babies in developing countries like Guatemala, India, and Pakistan over a two-year period.

Doctors are optimistic this study could help both the health of moms and babies, especially in populations prone to premature birth, because aspirin is cheap and readily available.