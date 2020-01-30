Collierville school closed the rest of the week after flu outbreak forced hundreds of students to miss school in recent days

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – West Collierville Middle School will be closed the rest of the week, after hundreds of students were absent in recent days with the flu or flu-like symptoms.

The district made that call after more than 1/3 of the school’s total enrollment wasn’t in school Wednesday. This comes as all of Shelby County deals with flu cases well above the state average in recent weeks.

West Collierville parents – some with sick children, others with children feeling better – are thankful the school building will be scrubbed and disinfected in the days ahead.

“I commend them of taking the precaution,” West Collierville Middle parent Elizabeth Covington said.

“I think it’s a good decision, they’ve got so many kids out,” Kimberly Naranjo added.

That’s the relief from West Collierville Middle School parents, after administrators announced the school would close the rest of the week out of health concerns.

This, after 462 students missed school Wednesday and 325 students weren’t in school Tuesday, nearly all of them out with flu or flu-like symptoms.

“It breaks my heart, you know, to see the school closed, but I know that it’s a concern for everyone to stay healthy because it’s still flu season,” Covington said.

“It’s a very busy flu season as we all know,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said there’s an added risk for fast moving flu outbreaks this time of year, especially in places like offices or schools.

“This is what happens when you have individuals in confined spaces together who have the flu, it’s very easily transmitted,” Dr. Haushalter said.

That’s why Dr. Haushalter urges everyone to stay out of school – or call out of work – if those sickness signs emerge.

“Once those flu symptoms start and it can be as simple as a little bit of a runny nose, the start of a headache and so on, the individual needs to remain out of public spaces,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Those at the Shelby County Health Department reminds the public it’s still not too late to get your flu shot. It’s free at all Shelby County Health Department locations.

All other Collierville school campuses and offices will be open the rest of the week.