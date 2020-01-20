Compassion fatigue room at Saint Francis provides relief to caregivers

BARTLETT, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Mood lighting, a massage chair, and some fresh lavender all sound like things you’d enjoy at a day spa.

At Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, doctors, nurses, and other care providers have the luxury to take advantage of these every day inside the hospital’s “compassion fatigue room.”

“It’s an area where an employee that is suffering from compassion fatigue can come to relax and take a small break,” said Nurse Shelly Shellenbarger.

Compassion fatigue is when a caregiver, who helps those recover from trauma, experiences stress or severe exhaustion themselves. It’s something nurses and doctors experience on a daily basis.

Shellenbarger discovered this while doing clinical research in grad school. She said, “I recognized that we have a high amount of turnover of medical employees.”

She says stress is a big reason nurses and doctors walk away from the job, so she came up with the idea of designating a space where staff could decompress.

“If you can allow them that, and provide that comfort and connection with them, they’re able to recover from the incident and able to be more productive,” she said.

Nurse Wendy Washington attributes her productivity to the room.

She said, “I usually come here if I’m having a stressful day and I need a little bit of relief.”