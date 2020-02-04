Doctored DNA: Gene-editing a possible cure for Sickle Cell Anemia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – “This is the first molecular disease, and we can’t do anything to help it,” says Dr. Mitchell Weiss. Dr. Weiss is talking about Sickle Cell Anemia. He specializes in pediatric hematology and oncology at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sickle Cell Anemia affects more than 4,000 people in The Bluff City. While there’s no cure, researchers at St. Jude are getting closer and closer.

Dr. Weiss said, “We’re going from a situation where there’s not very much that we can do, to having a tremendous amount of opportunities.”

Researchers have found a way to use gene-editing therapy called CRISPR to essentially fix sickle cell disease. CRISPR is short for ‘clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats.’ and can be used to “edit” the DNA of living human cells.

Dr. Shengdar Tsai works in experimental hematology at St. Jude.

He said, “It’s basically like a small molecular scissor, that can cut the DNA at specific points, and the cell could repair the DNA to make particular changes.”

Those changes could cure a Sickle Cell patient.

Here’s how it works: Dr. Tsai just mentioned that molecular scissor; the “scissor,” or enzyme, cuts the bad DNA inside a cell. This creates a mutation that fixes the DNA. As cells grow and divide, as they do in our body at any given moment, newly “edited” cells are formed.

While it seems like the next best thing, critics in the medical field say that such a mutation can create more problems later, possibly causing other health issues.

While the tools and technology are here, this therapy is not ready to be mass-produced. This is the experimental phase.

Dr. Weiss said, “What we would like to see is for this research to reach a point where it becomes approved as a standard care.”