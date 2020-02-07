Even babies at St. Francis Hospital are going red for heart disease awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Adults weren’t the only ones showing their support for heart disease awareness on National Wear Red Day. Some cute babies at St. Francis hospital joined in.

All of the babies in the maternity unit got red booties in honor of heart month.

Heart disease among babies is a serious issue. Heart defects are the nation’s leading birth defect, and affect nearly 40,000 babies a year.

In 2013, the American Heart Association helped pass legislation that every child born in the state of Tennessee must be screened for congenital heart defects before leaving the hospital.