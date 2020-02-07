Go Red for Women: don’t ignore symptoms of heart disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Friday is National Wear Red Day to spread awareness for heart disease in women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women, according to the American Heart Association.

The AHA says every 80 seconds, a woman dies from heart disease. The group says it will be the factor in one of three deaths in women.

“We don’t think about our hearts as often as we should, and we take it for granted. Until it’s too late,” says Trey Moore, the Mid-South American Heart Association Executive Director.

By getting folks wearing red, the American Heart Association hopes to spread awareness to resonate the risk of heart disease. It’s especially important to do so here in the Mid-South.

“The state of Tennessee is in the bottom 10% of nationally of heart disease, cardiovascular disease,” says Moore.

Cardiologist Dr. Jennifer Morrow says Friday is a time for women to put their health first.

“Stop and take a focus on themselves. Women rarely do that. We’re always busy looking out for other people, other family members,” says Dr. Morrow.

In 80% of cases, heart disease is preventable. Dr. Morrow says her best advice is to know your numbers – cholesterol and blood pressure – by having regular check-ups and not ignoring symptoms like shortness of breath or tightness and pain of the chest.

“Women really have to try to take their symptoms seriously, to not blow things off, to not try and explain things away,” says Dr. Morrow. “And if you think something is wrong, if you have a gut feeling something is wrong, you need to see somebody.”