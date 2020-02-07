Go Red for Women on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 7

In whose honor will you wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 7? Your mom? Grandmother? Sister? Daughter? Yourself? Please post your photos to Local Memphis’ Facebook page!

National Wear Red Day is for Go Red for Women, which is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

According to the American Heart Association, “More women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health.

The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease and stroke. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.”