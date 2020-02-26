Health experts warn coronavirus certain to spread in United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s the CDC’s most clear warning thus far. Currently, there are 57 cases in the U.S., including four new passengers infected from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health organization is now urging American businesses and schools to develop plans to cancel mass gatherings.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control is now cautioning more Americans will get sick from the widely spreading coronavirus dubbed COVID 19.

“We expect we will see community spread in this country,” said Messonnier. “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

Authorities are panicked by clusters of outbreaks occurring outside of Asia, which are not directly connected to Asia.In Iran, the deputy health minister tested positive for the virus, after appearing visibly ill, sweating, during a news conference. U.S. health officials say Americans should stay home when sick and routinely wash hands.

While officials should make working remotely available.

Despite the U.S. health officials warning, the Trump Administration maintains the virus’ threat “remains low” and is contained.

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

“We really want to prepare the American public for the possibility that their lives will be disrupted because of this pandemic,” said Messonier.

The coronavirus is also causing alarm on Wall Street, with the stock markets plummeting for the second day in a row.

One impact to note is Apple, a company that’s in a lot of retirement savings accounts and 401ks and is now down 12% from the all time high it hit earlier this month.