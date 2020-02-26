Infectious disease specialist in Memphis area looks to ease Coronavirus concerns in U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – As the Centers for Disease Control contains Coronavirus cases in the U.S., here in the Mid-South specialists are also saying not to panic but that it is a time to be careful.

A local infectious disease specialist said the track record is strong for American doctors in containing similar global health scares in recent years, such as Ebola and the swine flu.

This, as the National Institutes of Health Tuesday began a drug study and prepare a Coronavirus vaccine for testing.

“Though the worst can always happen, and it behooves us to prepare for the worst, this is not new territory,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld of Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Threlkeld looked to reassure everyone, after those with the CDC warned Tuesday night of possible outbreaks and disruptions in the U.S. tied to the Coronavirus known as COVID-19, which originated in China.

“With international travel, we always have to assume that these kind of things can get here. We just have to make the steps to have as little of impact as we possibly can,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld said those prevention measures are already in place in the U.S. to contain the more the nearly 60 confirmed Coronavirus infections stateside from spreading.

“We have, contrary to China, one of the best epidemiology systems ever created in the world. We know who this disease affects the worst,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

There’s also potential positives long term, as a trial drug study began Tuesday with an infected patient, and a possible Coronavirus vaccine could be tested starting in April.

“You don’t want to take a vaccine, or you know, a medicine that might be more harmful than the actual infection itself is, and we don’t know those things yet,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

In the meantime, Dr. Threlkeld said there’s already practical, everyday things we all can do to stay safe and healthy.

“The main thing to focus on right now is still kind of hand hygiene, because that prevents not just Coronavirus infection but a number of respiratory infections,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

He also said enhanced screening at hospitals, and of travelers to and from China, has assisted with containing the Coronavirus cases in the United States – and prevented any larger domestic outbreak to date.