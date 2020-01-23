Local dentists on a Mission of Mercy to help those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s a Mission of Mercy: a chance to help those in need who can’t afford dental care or don’t have insurance.

The free 2-day dental clinic is for under-served and under-insured people. Doctors will treat everyone, no questions asked except about your medical history and health.

Both adults and children can be treated. Dentists will do extractions, fillings, or cleanings.

“In two days, we’re going to do over a million dollars-worth of dentistry,” said dentist Elizabeth Lee. “We’re going to see probably close to 2,000 patients and there is so much that gets taken care of for people who don’t have the ability to do it otherwise.”

This is the fifth year for this event. LEARN MORE HERE.

Clinic doors opened Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church. They quickly reached capacity for the day.

WE HAVE REACHED CAPACITY FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 24TH. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 6AM TOMORROW. — MidSouthMOM (@MidSouthMOM) January 24, 2020

The event will continue Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached. Officials ask that you bring warm clothes while you wait.