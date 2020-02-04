Local spa uses CBD oil in treatments to reduce pain and stress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – “A lot of people are getting off pain meds by doing CBD, and that’s blowing my mind,” said Gene Elliott. Elliott owns Calming Influence, a day spa in Cooper-Young. He uses cannabidiol in some of his treatments and says it’s a game changer.

“Some of my clients report how much better they’ve slept that night,” Elliott said.

He says CBD is used for things like stress relief, relaxation, and pain relief, with its anti-inflammatory capabilities.

Local 24 News asked if there was any way to get a “high” after using these products.

In response Elliott said, “No, there is zero THC in the products that we use.”

He says THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is “the product in marijuana that has the mind-altering aspects to it that make you high, make you relaxed, or make you hungry.”

Once Elliott established there would be no THC, Good Day Memphis anchor Kelsie Cairns tried a CBD facial. We tested Kelsie’s heart rate on her apple watch to see how the CBD use affected her heart rate.

She recorded 74 beats per minute before the facial to a resting 56 bpm after it.

