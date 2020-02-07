Mayor Jim Strickland proclaims first Friday of February as National Wear Red Day in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The City of Memphis took part in National Wear Red Day Friday, which spreads awareness for heart disease and stroke among women.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proclaimed this first Friday of February as National Wear Red Day in the city.

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year. In honor of #WearRedDay, we challenge all Memphians to wear red to show support for the women in their lives. #GoRedForWomen pic.twitter.com/hC6ktmd1au — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) February 7, 2020

The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in women. One in three women will die from heart disease. That’s nearly one woman a minute, according to the AHA.

Tennessee is in the top 10-percent of the states with high heart disease rates.

“We know that our wives, our mothers, they’re so important to the general well-being of our families. We put so much pressure on our women to take care of us in many ways. I know that happens in my household. So, it’s important that the women share with all of the facts of how to keep themselves and their families healthy,” says Trey Moore, Executive Director of the American Heart Association Mid-South.

Along with this show of support, buildings and landmarks across the city are lighting up red, including at Graceland and the Liberty Bowl.