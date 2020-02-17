Memphis VA offers ‘Telehealth’, a virtual doctor’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis VA medical center is going high tech. Telehealth is a free program that provides veterans with top-notch medical care designed to work around the patient’s lifestyle.

Tammy Danford works for Telehealth and she says talking to a doctor has never been easier.

“Instead of having to come all the way to the VA and find a place to park, we can do a visit from your home, your office, school, or even while you sit in your car at Walmart,” she said.

Using a tablet, a computer, or even your smartphone, the program connects vets to care providers instantly.

Here’s how it works: if you have access to your email and a reliable internet connection, you can talk to a licensed care provider in minutes.

Danford said, “We can send the provider and the patient a link to a virtual medical room.”

The emailed link will give you the time slot for your virtual appointment. Once you both are connected, you can video call and describe your symptoms. From there, a doctor will decide what your next step is, whether it’s a prescription, an in-person visit, or mild home remedy.

If you’re concerned about your privacy, we’re told the program is secure and protects your personal information.

Danford said, “No one can join that room unless we invite them.”

There are certain problems you should not use Telehealth for. These include more serious issues like chest pains and severe bleeding.

If you don’t have access to a smartphone or tablet, the Memphis VA may offer you an iPad through a loaner program if you qualify.

Click HERE to learn more about Telehealth.