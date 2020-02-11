Mid-South doctors want you to know the signs of a heart attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – When you hear the words “heart attack,” it’s enough to make you stop in your tracks. And with constant change in the medical world, much of the telltale signs we thought we knew, just aren’t true.

Doctors at Saint Francis Hospital are debunking the myths.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the Mid-South. That’s why doctors like Supreeya Swarup want you to recognize the signs of a heart attack.

“You’ll have crushing chest pain. It radiates to your jaw, or to your arm, which is the traditional heart attack,” she said. “However, women can present very atypically. They may not even have any chest pain. They may have abdominal pain, breast pain, or back pain.”

While signs of a heart attack may differ in men and women, risk factors are the same. These include your genetics or family history – which can’t be changed – coronary artery disease, bad diet, and bad habits.

For example, Dr. Swarup says smoking is a big no-no.

“Even one cigarette is not safe, so as a physician I always say I’m sorry it’s my duty to tell you that you cannot smoke at all,” she said.

She also says you should also exercise for 30 minutes at a time for five days a week.

Also, limit the amount of red meat in your diet, and always go in for a routine check-up of your blood pressure and cholesterol.