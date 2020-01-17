New American Heart Association campaign called “Quit Lying” educates students about the dangers of vaping

Quit lying! It’s a new national campaign in collaboration with schools across the country, including here in the Mid-South.

The American Heart Association is investing $20 million with plans to work with local schools to have a conversation with students about the dangers of vaping.

The campaign demands e-cigarette companies to be held accountable for spending millions marketing their nicotine products to teens, claiming they’re totally safe.

“What’s most alarming is one of these packages can contain as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes and especially if the teens are ingesting up to four pods or packages a day, that’s what’s so hurtful and that’s what we want to have a conversation about before it gets too big,” said Libby Perry, Communications Director, American Heart Association of the Mid-South.

To learn more about the dangers of vaping and to get in touch with AHA resources, click here.