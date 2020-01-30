New flu virus strand causing complications this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – If you’ve gotten the flu twice in the last few months, you’re not alone. Doctors say there are different strands of the influenza virus and a new one this season. Like always, they warn to get your shot.

“Subtype A, Subtype B, Subtype C and then there’s one out this year. Victoria B, that’s kind of complicating the picture. We’re seeing more influenza B.”

More complications, means more illnesses. The solution? Your flu shot. However, some get sick anyway like Herschel Stokes.

“I got sick with the flu a week before Christmas, and it was Strand B,” said Stokes who was home from work due to sickness Wednesday. “This past week on Wednesday I came down with strand A.”

The CDC reports the “B” virus has been diagnosed more among children and young adults and is seeing an uptick in cases with the “A” virus, mostly in older adults.

“I never get it,” said Ken Griffith when asked why he didn’t take the flu shot this year.

Some older adults say they haven’t gotten sick in decades, even without a flu shot.

“I had the flu like 20 years ago,” shared Griffith. “It was bad. It’s good and bad to get the flu shot I guess. I don’t know.”

“It’s pretty much all the same across the board. We recommend you get the basic quadrivalent flu shot,” said Dr. Mays. “Patients 65 and older should get the high dose.”

Mays cleared up a common misconception.

“That if you get the flu shot, that you won’t get the flu,” said Mays. “So, that if you get the flu, your case will be less severe. Basically that you won’t die.”

Doctors are urging parents to get your little ones vaccinated and warns the myth of getting autism from those vaccinations shouldn’t stop you.

Flu free shots are available at the Shelby County Health Department.