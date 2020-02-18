Poor sleep, low-quality diet linked, according to study

If you find yourself eating too much added sugar, it might be because you’re not getting enough sleep.

That’s according to a study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Nearly 500 women participated in the year-long study of sleep patterns and cardiovascular risk in women. Researchers found that the less the women slept, the more they consumed added sugars, saturated fats, and caffeine.

The same goes for participants’ quality of sleep: less quality equaled more quantity of unhealthy foods. One reason that a lack of quality sleep might lead to overeating is because it’s believed to stimulate hunger. Lack of sleep may also suppress hormone signals that communicate a sense of fullness.

The take home message is that good, quality sleep is very important for the management of body weight.Researchers say it also appears to play an important role in potentially preventing heart disease in women.