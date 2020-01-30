Arkansas Surgeon General: No case of coronavirus in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE 2/3/20 – (KTHV) – Arkansas Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe announced via Twitter that there is no case of novel coronavirus in the state.

Today the Arkansas Department of Health heard back from the @CDCgov . The “patient under investigation” in Arkansas does NOT have the #Wuhan Coronavirus. #arpx @ADHPIO — Gregory Bledsoe (@ghbledsoe) February 2, 2020

Bledsoe tweeted that the Arkansas Department of Health received the test results from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the patient being tested “does NOT have the Wuhan Coronavirus.”

“ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as we learn more,” the department said in a press release.

Senator Tom Cotton asked the Trump administration to enact a travel ban on China “to protect U.S. citizens from the coronavirus.”

The patient that was being investigated recently traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to the symptoms of the coronavirus.

————————————-

1/30/2020 – The Arkansas Department of Health says it is investigating one possible case of coronavirus in the state.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the state of Arkansas. There is one patient under investigation. — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) January 29, 2020

The patient who is being checked for the virus, traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to those associated with coronavirus. This person is currently being isolated.

The U.S. government has evacuated at least 195 Americans out of Wuhan, China, the city where the center of the virus outbreak, the CDC confirmed.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Arkansas Department of Health sent this statement Thursday afternoon: