Arkansas Surgeon General: No case of coronavirus in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE 2/3/20 – (KTHV) – Arkansas Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe announced via Twitter that there is no case of novel coronavirus in the state.
Bledsoe tweeted that the Arkansas Department of Health received the test results from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the patient being tested “does NOT have the Wuhan Coronavirus.”
“ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as we learn more,” the department said in a press release.
Senator Tom Cotton asked the Trump administration to enact a travel ban on China “to protect U.S. citizens from the coronavirus.”
The patient that was being investigated recently traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to the symptoms of the coronavirus.
1/30/2020 – The Arkansas Department of Health says it is investigating one possible case of coronavirus in the state.
The patient who is being checked for the virus, traveled to China and returned with symptoms similar to those associated with coronavirus. This person is currently being isolated.
The U.S. government has evacuated at least 195 Americans out of Wuhan, China, the city where the center of the virus outbreak, the CDC confirmed.
No other information has been released at this time.
The Arkansas Department of Health sent this statement Thursday afternoon:
Yesterday, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported that Arkansas currently has one patient under investigation for novel coronavirus. A patient under investigation means that the person is being tested to determine if they have novel coronavirus. Testing for the virus is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and currently, ADH is awaiting results for the patient under investigation. As of right now, there has been no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the state.
ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor this evolving situation. At this time, the risk to the general public in Arkansas is considered low. We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of potential patients. We will continue to keep the public up to date with new information as we receive it.
If you have questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus, you can reach our call center at: 800-803-7847. We are also sharing up to date information about novel coronavirus on our website at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.