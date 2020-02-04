Red and processed meat are not OK for health, study says, despite news to the contrary

You may have heard recent reports that red and processed meat isn’t harmful to your health, but a new study indicates that isn’t the case.

The research was published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. It is a new analysis of long-term data on nearly 30,000 people. It found a small but significant risk of death from any cause tied to eating two servings of processed meat or unprocessed red meat per week. It also found risks for cardiovascular disease for those eating two servings a week of processed meat, unprocessed red meat, or poultry.

However, the risk associated with poultry may be due to frying the meat or eating the skin. The analysis didn’t find any association regarding fish.