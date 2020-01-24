Tennessee Tech student tested for coronavirus, but results are negative

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

UPDATE: The student does NOT have the coronavirus.

COOKEVILLE, TN (localmemphis.com) – A Tennessee Tech University student is undergoing precautionary testing for the coronavirus.

In a release posted on the school’s website, university officials said a student had “very mild symptoms” and met the criteria for testing due to the student’s recent travel.

The student is being kept isolated while precautionary testing is being done. Doctors say a diagnosis has not been confirmed.

From the release: “The Tennessee Department of Health advises that while we await test results, there are no specific actions other individuals need to take. As soon as more information about the situation becomes available it will be made aware to be made to the public.”

