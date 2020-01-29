The coronavirus can be deadly, but U.S. health officials have a much bigger concern for citizens

There are now more than 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Five of them are in the United States, but one common virus in the U.S. is currently posing more of a threat. It has gotten a lot of attention from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. It is all the topic among many across the country. The coronavirus is a concern.

“The coronavirus is somewhat new and sort of an unknown quantity, so far,” said Dr. Michael Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care Infectious Disease Physician.

There are at least five confirmed cases in the United States, but there is an even larger problem throughout the country. It is the flu.

“The flu is nothing to sneeze at,” said Damon Shields, a Memphis resident. “It’s much more serious for us in the United States. It’s much more prevalent.”

Many doctors in the United States agree.

“Perhaps as many as 20,000 people have died in the United States this year alone from the flu. At last tally from the CDC, I believe there was about some 50 some odd children that died this year in the United States alone from influenza,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Those numbers far exceed the total of coronavirus cases worldwide.

“The flu is sometimes kind of ignored because what we see every day and year to year, we kind of get used to and don’t get too excited about,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

That reality is often difficult for doctors.

“Sure, it’s frustrating. Again, something new and exciting and exotic, people are going to pay attention to and that’s just normal behavior,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

It is that attention that has been driving doctors to remind people of the current flu outbreak.

“The best thing is to still get a flu shot every year,” said Dr. Threlkeld. “Even in the years that it doesn’t work quite as well, it still may offer some significant protection and perhaps protection from death.”

While the flu shot is the best way to prevent the virus, it is not the only way. If you sneeze, sneeze into your elbow to limit the spread of bacteria. Always wash your hands. If you can, try to avoid being around others who already have the virus.