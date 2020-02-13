Treatment to detoxify your body could also lighten your skin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – If you have been on social media or cruising the internet you have likely seen posts about detoxifying your body with glutathione. Your body produces some naturally, but it can also be taken as a high dose supplement. The treatments are growing in popularity.

So does it work? Is it safe?

You’ll find online claims that Hollywood celebrities like Beyonce and Rhianna use it. You’ll find endless posts from everyday people raving about its results.

“It’s a very powerful antioxidant,” said Jena Richey, glutathione IV proponent.

About once a month, Richey comes here to ProHealth Wellness Clinic in East Memphis to get an IV drip of glutathione.

“For me, I need a lot of help with my thyroid and I had lyme disease a few years ago,” said Richey.

According to WebMD, glutathione is naturally produced in the liver. People take glutathione supplements for a variety of issues, from treating lung disease to male infertility to preventing side effects of chemotherapy. It is an antioxidant people believe can be used for a variety of issues and ailments.

“I try to stay as clean as possible and detoxed as possible so it helps a lot with the detoxing through my body to keep it cleansed at an optimal rate,” said Richey.

One side effect reported by many users is that it lightens their skin.

“I had sun spots here that I don’t have anymore,” said Richey.

Richey says a tattoo around her finger has faded significantly since beginning the treatments a year ago.

“It’s slowly lightening up more and more each time I come in,” said Richey.

Estes Folk, owner of ProHealth Wellness Clinic, says it’s split about 50/50 when it comes to why customers get the treatment.

“You got the group coming in for the preventive health benefits and the detox keeping them healthy during the cold and flu season, then you have the other group coming in for the skin lightening,” said Folk.

While many people praise IV glutathione, others say there is no proof the treatments accomplish anything, saying there could even be dangers.

Melanie Saulsbury owns the Memphis Skin Academy, an aesthetics school. Saulsbury says her students and customers frequently ask about the treatments.

Her advice: “I would always recommend to my clients and the public do your research find out the pros and the cons and definitely speak with your medical professional or dermatologist to make sure you are making the safest choice for yourself,” said Saulsbury.

So, what do doctors have to say? Thursday, February 13th, during Local 24 News at 10, we talk to a leading dermatologist. He has a warning for people using this treatment to lighten their skin.