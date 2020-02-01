U.S. confirms seven Coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus is rising. A new case has been confirmed near San Francisco. Friday, the United States declared a public health emergency ordering a quarantine of close to 200 Americans. This is the first time that has happened in 50 years.

“This is literally day-to-day and sometimes even during the day our information changes,” said Dr. Dale Criner, Saint Francis Bartlett Emergency Medicine Department Director.

The Coronavirus family is not new, but this particular strand is new.

“With this one, we are seeing that it can cause fatalities as well. That’s really why the World Health Organization has declared this to be a health emergency,” said Dr. Criner.

According to the WHO, at least 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus. Seven have been confirmed in the United States. The first person to person transmission was documented Thursday.

“That does mean that we’ve taken it up a notch. We know that these things can be spread similar to influenza, from respiratory droplets from one person to another,” said Dr. Criner.

Health officials said as of now, the risk in the U.S. and the Mid-South region is very low.

“We get data from local hospitals on the signs and symptoms that people report when they come to the emergency room,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “We do know that the flights that come in and out of China in this particular county come through FedXx. They don’t come directly from Wuhan region. FedEx is implementing precautions to make sure that their employees are healthy and well and there’s no interaction with individual who may have the virus.”

Baptist and Saint Francis hospitals have also adjusted their screening questions for people with flu-like symptoms.

“If they test positive for those questions, then we take the necessary isolation precautions,” said Dr. Criner.

There are some misconceptions for the Coronavirus. Due to its symptom similarities to the flu, doctors want to stress that a flu vaccine does not prevent the Coronavirus. They are two different viruses; however, washing your hands and good sneezing and coughing etiquette can help prevent the spread of both.