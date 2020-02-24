FBI raid at State Sen. Katrina Robinson’s home and business draws attention of the Local I-Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Local I-Team has learned new information about the FBI raid at the home and business of Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson.

Robinson founded The Healthcare Institute in Southeast Memphis with a $1.6 million federal grant. The Local I-Team did some digging and found what Robinson promised to do with that money.

So far, state Robinson is choosing not to answer any questions about last week’s visit from the FBI.

Monday, it was back to business at the Healthcare Institute. According to social media, a new class of certified nurse’s assistants was scheduled to begin.

Although staff was sitting at the front desk, the doors remained locked and no one would let us inside.

Friday, students reported to the media that federal agents had asked them questions about if they were receiving grants for the program.

According to the Healthcare Institute’s website, it was founded by Robinson after getting a grant to train certified nursing assistants.

The Local I-team uncovered the paperwork Robinson used to get the grant. In the abstract, she says over a three-year period, she would train 575 nursing assistants, and educate 300 families about Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

She also promised to provide continuing education for 700 direct care workers who work in geriatrics and said she would produce more community facilities designated as “dementia care competent.”

Sources familiar with how large federal grants work say if you don’t do what you say you are going to do, or don’t comply with the required associated compliance paperwork, there can be an audit or investigation.

According to reports, school leaders filed at the state that more than 500 students were trained as certified nursing assistants during that period.

We don’t know if the rest of the grant obligations were fulfilled, and it looks like neither Robinson nor her employees have any desire to answer our questions. We were ordered to leave the premises.

While the original grant was just over $1.5 million, according to USAspending.gov, that’s just part of the $2.3 million Robinson’s Healthcare Institute received over the past 4 years.

We left messages for Robinson and her lawyer Monday but no one returned our calls. Robinson also has not issued any statement explaining what happened to her constituents, even though she’s been posting on social media about other topics.