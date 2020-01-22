Arkansas city renames a street in Martin Luther King’s honor

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Residents in the northeast Arkansas city of Jonesboro celebrated a street being renamed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. after months of contentious debate.

About 100 people gathered Monday to witness the unveiling of the new street sign on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It followed a parade and program on Arkansas State University’s campus.

The move comes after the City Council last month approved the ordinance to rename Commerce Drive. Officials with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says it was a historic day and something some community members sought for more than ten years.