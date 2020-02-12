Arkansas flu death toll rises to 46

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the death toll has risen to 46 as of February 12, 2020.

This means 10 more people have died from the flu in Arkansas since last week.

Since September 29, 2019, 20,560 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,400 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 8.4 percent among public schools. As of February 11, 2020, ADH is aware of 36 schools/districts that closed briefly due to the flu this season.

To date, six facilities including four nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks.

CDC estimates a total of 12,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 78 pediatric deaths reported this season.