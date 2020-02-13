Community rallies around officers who were shot at Forrest City Walmart

FORREST CITY, Arkansas (LocalMemphis.com) – Emotions were high Wednesday night as church members and the tight-knit law enforcement community embraced in hugs following Monday’s shooting at a Walmart in Forrest City.

The shooting left two officers injured and the shooter dead. The brother of one of the injured officers says their prayers also covered the family of the gunman.

Prayers, hugs and tears could be seen at the prayer service at Ridgewood Baptist Church. Members gathered around the brother of Det. Eugene Watlington, who was shot by the gunman.

“I rushed inside, and they already had the scene secure,” said St. Francis County Deputy Tommy Watlington. “I just saw my brother laying on the floor bleeding.”

Deputy Tommy Watlington says it was a chaotic scene at the Forrest City Walmart. His brother is recovering at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

“He sat up a little while today,” shared Deputy Watlington. “He’s actually doing a little bit better. He’s still got a long way to go, but hopefully everything will work out for him.”

Family confirms Det. Watlington’s wife was working security at the store.

“She was close by when this all happened,” said the deputy. “She’s taken it really rough.”

Monday morning, the store reopened with prayer and an encouraging chant from its manager as employees prepared emotionally to return to work.

Pastor Jim Whaley knows Det. Watlington and the second officer injured, Lieutenant Eric Varner.

“Officer Watlington, his brother and his brother’s family are members of our church,” said Whaley. “It was rather staggering when we realized that.”

He organized the prayer service as a way to begin the healing process. It’s prayer, Deputy Watlington says, his family needs.

“Me and my brother are close,” said Watlington. “We’ve been together all the time. He’s with a different department, but we work cases together.”

Whaley says he hopes the community can begin a process of healing and peace.

“It’s valor at the core and so I’m humbled by that and for us to be able to simply say, guys we love you,” said Whaley.

That love was also extended to the deceased gunman’s family, Bobby Joe Gibbs, as they rely on faith to see them through.

“I pray for the subject that lost his life,” said Watlington. “I pray for his family as well. They’re hurting at this time. If God was not in this, I don’t think my brother would be here.”

As the community begins to move forward, Arkansas State Police continue to piece together Gibbs’ motive for the shooting.