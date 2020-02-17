Fearless and Fashionable | Arkansas fashion blogger spreads positivity through social media

Rochelle Johnson’s positivity, and sense of style, is inspiring women around the world.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Embrace your curves and love your body. That’s the message one woman in Arkansas is spreading via social media.

“It’s like my full-time job. It’s like a dream job that I didn’t know existed,” laughed Rochelle Johnson.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, 33-year-old Johnson moved to Little Rock 11-years-ago and brought her love of fashion with her. “I try to be a little fashion-forward here,” said Johnson.

She started working in retail which is where she found her calling.

“I really liked helping women dress and just find outfits that made them feel comfortable and made them feel beautiful; just women from all walks of life,” said Johnson.

Johnson took to Instagram and started posting photos of her fashion finds, embracing her curves and allowing her confidence to shine.

“People always say, ‘oh how are you so confident because you’re plus size?’ Which is really not the nicest thing to say because we should all be confident no matter what size we are,” said Johnson.

Johnson also started a blog, Beauti Curve, encouraging women to embrace their bodies. It wasn’t long before people started to take notice. To date, she has nearly 250,000 followers.

“I mean it’s crazy when I think about it. That’s like a quarter of a million people that follow me, so yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” said Johnson.

Johnson gets paid by designers and stores to show off their outfits on her social media sites, all while highlighting the city that’s become her home.

“It’s cool because you can make anything work. You don’t have to be in a big city. You can be right here in Little Rock and be a famous fashion blogger,” said Johnson.

Johnson is living proof of that.

“You just have to take a step of faith, be confident and just know that you are doing what you are supposed to be doing!” said Johnson.

In 2019, Johnson collaborated with Lane Bryant to launch her first-ever collection, Beauticurve X. Her next collection with Lane Bryant will be released on March 9.

