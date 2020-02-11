Forrest City Walmart employees get support after Monday’s shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – Monday’s Walmart shooting in Forrest City, Arkansas is still heavy on many minds. Two officers were shot, before killing a suspect who was making threats.

One officer remains in critical condition at Regional One Health.

The Walmart remained closed all day Tuesday to customers.

The Forrest City Walmart shooting shook the entire community, with many still stunned by what happened.

“I drove by Walmart yesterday and it was just chaotic,” said Paulette Richey, a Wynne, Arkansas resident.

It was a different scene from its appearance Tuesday. It’s where suspected gunman Bobby Joe Gibbs was killed after shooting two officers – Lieutenant Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington.

“I don’t want to go out to Walmart ever again or go out,” said Faye London, former Forrest City resident.

“It makes you worried when you go anywhere because you don’t know what people are thinking, what’s going on, or what’s happening in people,” said Sarah Cochran, Forrest City resident.

Local 24 News spoke with Walmart employees off camera, who say it was hard for many to return to the store. They say there were employees shaken up and crying.

Employees also said members of the corporate office, Forrest City’s mayor, and counselors were at the store to support employees.

“People go through things in life that they can’t control,” said Cochran.

“It’s just sad. It’s a sad world. Maybe they just need more Jesus,” said Richey.

For some looking to move forward, there was still a lingering fear.

“It’s scary to get out your house and come out in the public. It’s just scary now. These people don’t care about anyone but themselves,” said London.

That fear only intensified for many like London, who has family living in the area.

“When we hear the news, we’re on the phone checking and seeing if there’s any family members involved in any of this,” said London.

Those currently living in Forrest City found it hard to continue daily routines.

“Well hell, I’m scared to be here,” said Cochran.

“They’re killing children down here also, not only going into Walmarts doing that, but outside of Walmart. It’s dangerous,” said London.

“Violence is everywhere baby. Everywhere you go, there is violence. You just have to try and keep your distance from the negativity part of the community,” said Cochran.

Some people said they noticed an increase in crime. They believe even if security is heightened, there will still be an issue with crime.

Meantime, the city’s Walmart is expected to open Wednesday morning.