Man charged with murder after human remains found in Arkansas

UPDATE, January 27: A spokesperson for the Arkansas State Police confirms human remains found Saturday north of Hazen, Arkansas, are of Christy Ann Rooks. The 42-year-old woman was reported missing January 17, 2020.

47-year-old Earl Parks has been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Rooks was shot to death. Parks is being held at the Prairie County Jail.

HAZEN, Ark. (localmemphis.com)- Human remains believed to be a missing Arkansas woman were found Saturday near a crude grave site in Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, the remains and other evidence were found and collected by the Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Recovery Team. The evidence was then taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to identify the cause of death

Officials say 42-year-old Christy Ann Rooks was reported missing January 17, 2020. Information tied to her disappearance led investigators to a farm property in a town north of Hazen, Arkansas.

Rook’s car, a Nissan Altima was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol troopers on Friday in Cabot.

Investigators say 47-year-old Earl Parks has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being questioned in connection to Rook’s disappearance.

