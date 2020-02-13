Lawsuit wants Ten Commandments monument removed from Arkansas state capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – A trial seeking the removal of the state’s Ten Commandments monument in Little Rock is set to begin this summer.

The lawsuit claims it violates the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty. The monument was privately funded but is located on the Arkansas capitol grounds, which is public property.

The current monument replaced a display that was destroyed in 2017, less than 24 hours after it was installed.

Arkansas lawmakers passed a law in 2015 requiring that the privately funded monument be allowed on capitol grounds.