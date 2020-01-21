Missing/Endangered Child Advisory issued for missing 17-year-old Arkansas girl

(localmemphis.com) – Arkansas State Police have issued a Missing/ Endangered Child Advisory for a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say Abigail Danielle Breslow was last seen leaving her home in Greenland, AR about 10:00 p.m. January 14th, 2020.

They say she could be in the Fayetteville or Alma area, or possibly headed to Missouri or Colorado.

Investigators say she did not take her personal medications that she needs.

If you see Abigail, or know any information on her whereabouts, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.