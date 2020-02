ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – The Palestine-Wheatley School District in St. Francis County, Arkansas has closed school Thursday and Friday due to sickness.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, there has been an increased number of flu cases and overall sickness.

They are reminding parents to wash their children’s coats, backpacks, anything that has been at school with them and to wipe cell phones down.