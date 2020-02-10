Shootout at Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, injures two officers, suspect dies

FORREST CITY, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – Two officers are injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas.

The Associated Press reports Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said local authorities have identified the suspect as Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40, of Forrest City, though the state crime lab has yet not confirmed his identity.

Bobby Joe Gibbs

Police say the suspect was known to them. However, police tell Local 24 News they never thought he would do something like this.

“It was just gunshots, and everybody started running. Everybody started running. It was scary,” said Jaleshia Hill, a shopper.

Hill was inside the Walmart Monday morning when a man with a gun opened fire.

“It’s just not safe anymore,” said Hill.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. Forrest City police received a call from someone inside the Walmart. They said a man was acting suspiciously and making threats.

Lieutenant Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were the first to respond, approaching the gunman near the grocery section.

Shortly after, police say the man shot at the officers, who returned fire.

“Officers engaged the suspect. The suspect is deceased. Two of our officers have been injured,” said Cedric Williams, Forrest City Mayor.

The two officers are a part of the Criminal Investigation Division and were in plain clothing. They were not wearing protective vests.

“It was due to their heroic response that no civilians were injured,” said Williams.

Detective Watlington was taken to Regional One.

Lieutenant Varner was treated and released from Forrest City Medical Center.

Lt. Eric Varner / Credit: cityofforrestcityar.com

Credit: Det. Eugene Watlington/Facebook

“Whether it’s police or law enforcement period, you don’t wake up in the morning (and) imagine that something like this is going to happen. But unfortunately, that’s the business that we’re in. All these guys know the risk and they welcome the challenge,” said Deon Lee, Forrest City Police Chief.

Hours after a shooting took place inside this Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, residents are still in shock. Sarah Williams, an Arkansas resident, came to the Walmart after hearing what happened.

She said, “I was like, ‘oh my God. Why?”

Williams knew some of the employees who were working during the time of the shooting.

“I asked God to cover them because you never know. Thank God nobody else got hurt,” said Williams. “I pray for that family that the young (man) that got killed. I pray for them. I pray for the officers that got hurt.”

Police will be reviewing cameras inside the store as well as any bodycam footage.

This is an active investigation. Arkansas State Police have now taken over.

The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured this morning in a shooting at Walmart.



The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to conduct an investigation of the incident. Please stay away from the area if at all possible. — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) February 10, 2020

Walmart issued the following statement: “We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation.”

RELATED: Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

I am grateful for law enforcement who respond to calls to assure public safety. They put their own safety at risk. Very thankful. https://t.co/gjlXXxNtD0 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 10, 2020