Missing elderly women from West Memphis found safe





UPDATE FROM WEST MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT: West Memphis police say both women have been found safe near Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Both have been found just outside of Marked Tree and they are safe. Family has been notified. — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) January 24, 2020



Please be on the lookout for two missing females last seen in the area of Hope House Ministries located at 653 AR-77, West Memphis, AR.

Mary Gibbs was last known to be wearing a brown plaid jacket/shirt and blue jeans.

Mary Gibbs is a 76 year old white female that suffers from dementia.

Witnesses have advised that Mary Gibbs was also accompanied by Carol Son, 76 year old white female who also suffers from dementia.

Carol Son was last seen wearing a black, tan and white shirt with black pants.

They left the Hope House Ministries in Mary’s 2013 Black Ford Edge bearing Arkansas license plate 943 WRI.

They were seen leaving at approximately 11:00am on 01/23/2020.

There have been reports of Marry Gibbs and Carol Son being seen in Marion, Ar and also at approximately 6:30pm in the area of Marked Tree, Arkansas.

If anyone has any information on the location of these females please contact the West Memphis Police Department as soon as possible at 870-735-1210.