Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions
Top Stories
Huge crowds enjoy Youth Villages’ 31st Annual Soup Sunday
Video
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
Video
FDA approves drug to fight high cholesterol
Video
Greyhound to stop Customs and Border Protection agents from conducting searches on its buses without a warrant
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Grizzlies: Jackson out at least 2 weeks with sprained knee
Top Stories
Memphis Redbirds single-game tickets on sale now, opening night is April 9
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Local In MS
Dozens of Entergy customers contact Local 24 News regarding higher than normal bills
Video
Mississippi man accused of killing 8 tears up during trial
Collierville woman found dead Christmas Eve in Marshall County died from accidental drug overdose
Mississippi Governor announces major prisoner transfer from Parchman
Former Walls, Mississippi, police chief indicted on embezzlement charge
Video
More Local In MS Headlines
Mississippi Department of Health warns about Hepatitis A case at Horn Lake Papa John’s
Video
Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi
2 Alcorn State University students killed, 2 other students injured in Monday night shooting
Severe flooding could impact hundreds of homes, businesses, and other structures in Jackson, Mississippi
Video
Animals rescued from a suspected MS puppy mill are improving, preparing for adoption
Video
Mississippi lawmakers consider legislation that could halt Olive Branch annexation
Video
A man is behind bars after kidnapping a woman in Panola County, MS
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department offers $1,000 reward for information on threats aimed at schools
Video
Tupelo Police to increase searches & safety checkpoints in wake of spike in homicides
Video
Dozens and dozens of customers say new smart meters are to blame for their unexpectedly high electric bills
Video
What's Trending Now
University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan
16-year-old dies after being shot in Southeast Shelby County
Tennessee driver license services
LES MISERABLE AT ECS
Video
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2020
Video
Proposed TN “Parental Oversight Bill” could lead to censorship in public libraries, opponents say
Family and friends gather for funeral of famed rodeo clown Lecile Harris
Video
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
Memphis woman accused of sharing child pornography on popular messaging app Wickr
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar