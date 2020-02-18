2 Alcorn State University students killed, 2 other students injured in Monday night shooting

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Investigators say two Alcorn State University students have died and two other students are injured after a shooting Monday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department got the call about 11:45 p.m. that several people had been shot at a home off Highway 61, south of Port Gibson.

Two Alcorn State students – 22-year-old James Carr of Itta Bena, MS, and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh of Pennsylvania – died from their injuries at the hospital. Two other students were also injured and are recovering.

The MBI says a person of interest has been identified and they are working to locate him. That person’s name has not been released.

The investigation is being conducted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department with help from the MBI and Alcorn State University Police Department.