Mississippi man accused of faking death to avoid child rape charges captured in Oklahoma

(localmemphis.com) – The U.S. Marshals say a Mississippi man they just added to its 15 Most Wanted list has been arrested in an RV park in Antlers, Oklahoma. Marshals say 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott faked his own death to avoid child rape charges.

The Marshals say Scott was out on bond but missed a court hearing, when they found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama in July 2018. Investigators say they found a gun and a note, but little evidence pointing to suicide.

Investigators say they later found Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account before his disappearance. The money has not been recovered.







From U.S. Marshals Service Thursday: “Within hours of our announcement and our plea to the public for information, a tipster called the Pushamataha Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma and said a man fitting the description of Jacob Scott was staying in an RV park,” said Inspector Jeremy Stilwell, the lead investigator on the case for the U.S. Marshals. “After sheriff’s deputies looked up Scott’s information, they saw he was wanted by the Marshals and immediately relayed the tip to us. We then worked with the local authorities to develop a plan for his arrest.”

At approximately midnight Wednesday, U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Pushamataha Sheriff’s deputies descended upon the RV park and located the camper Scott was allegedly living in. After several call outs, Scott exited, but refused to acknowledge he was the fugitive. He finally admitted to his identity after authorities verified his tattoos. He was then taken into custody.

“This all-out media blitz led to a critical citizen tip that ultimately resulted in the fastest apprehension of a fugitive in the 37-year history of the 15 Most Wanted program,” said U.S. Marshals Assistant Director for Investigative Operations Jeff Tyler.

Scott is currently being held at the Pittsburg County Jail in Oklahoma awaiting extradition back to Mississippi. He faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.