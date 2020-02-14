A man is behind bars after kidnapping a woman in Panola County, MS

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (localememphis.com) – A man is behind bars after kidnapping a woman Thursday night in Panola County, Mississippi.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, when the suspect and the victim stopped at the Raceway gas station in Batesville around 3 a.m. Friday, the victim was able to get the clerk to call 911.

The suspect took off from the scene when Batesville police arrived. While running from police, the suspect wrecked at the I-55 and Highway 6 interchange and ran on foot.

Around 5 a.m., a traffic stop was made on a vehicle that had been seen multiple times in the area where the suspect was last seen. The driver of the vehicle was identified by the victim as the man who had kidnapped her.

The kidnapping happened on Dummyline Road.