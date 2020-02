JACKSON, Miss. – An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Monday afternoon at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

James Allen Brown, 54, was serving life for murder/homicide, plus 25 years for residential burglary, in Scott County. He was sentenced June 11, 1993.

No foul play is suspected in Brown’s death, according to the Sunflower County coroner. The official cause and the manner are pending an autopsy.