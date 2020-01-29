Another MS inmate dies; collapsed while talking to family

(MS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS NEWS RELEASE) – A state inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb collapsed Tuesday and was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Limarion Reaves, 28, was talking to a relative on a facility phone when he fell ill shortly before 1 p.m., according to Warden Johnny Crockett. CPR and AED shocks were administered by medical staff until an ambulance arrived.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Reaves, MDOC #223305, was sentenced to three years in prison on May 16, 2019, for aggravated assault in Leflore County.