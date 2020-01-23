Attorney Carlos Moore says inmates in Parchman prison are in danger and people will continue to die unless action is taken

PARCHMAN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Attorney Carlos Moore is filing a class action lawsuit with nearly 20 families of Mississippi inmates who have reportedly died or injured while inside the prisons from August 2018 until now.

Moore said right now the immediate chance for help is Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. He said Reeves could commute the sentences of some of the non-violent offenders so they do not have to live in those inhumane conditions any longer.

“I believe what we need to do is immediately ask the governor to use his authority,” Moore said. “He is the only one with unilateral authority in the state to grant pardons or clemency.”

The photos and videos of the condition inside of Parchman have received national attention. Despite the filth, hunger, and fear foR their lives, many people still wonder why these inmates should receive help.

“Just because they are inmates that does not neglect or negate the fact that they are humans,” Moore said.

Moore said these prisons are violating the inmates’ 8th Amendment right, which is no cruel or unusual punishment.

“To have no water, to have no heat, to have no food for days and to have sewer freely running around, no running toilets,” Moore said. “That is inhumane treatment.”

Like many of the families with loved ones inside the prisons, Moore fears that more people will die.

“Those pictures and videos speak for themselves,” Moore said. “Those folks aren’t lying. Their lives are in danger, and people will continue to die on a daily or nearly daily basis unless we get a handle on it sooner than later.”