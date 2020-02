(MS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced a major prisoner transfer from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman’s infamous Unit 29. He announced that the last inmates from Unit 29’s major housing facilities will be removed through this new agreement—fulfilling the promise from his State of the State Address to close Unit 29.

Inmates have been transferred from the unit through reclassification and exchanges for lower-security inmates since the Governor indicated his intention to remove them from the troubled unit. This major transfer deal allows the remaining inmates to be transferred to the nearby Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.